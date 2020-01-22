|
Capt. Ole Tangen
Wanaque - Ole Tangen, age 98 of Wanaque, passed away on January 18, 2020. Ole is survived by his beloved wife, Kjellaug (Kay), his loving daughter Tina Tangen Miles and son Ole Tangen Jr. He is also survived by his dearest grandchildren, Maxwell, Hanna and Elisabet Miles and Oswin, Leif and Liva Tangen. Ole was born in Otrøya, Norway in 1921 and moved to Bay Ridge, Brooklyn in the 1950s. He later moved to Wyckoff where he lived for 30 years before moving to Wanaque ten years ago. Ole was a Merchant Marine oil tanker captain for Keystone Shipping in Philadelphia. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 11am at Advent Lutheran Church, 777 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 for a short memorial service followed by coffee and refreshments. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ole's memory can be made to The Seamen's Church Institute (seamenschurch.org).