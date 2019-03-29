|
Captain Edwin "Ed" Kraft
Silver Spring, MD - Captain Edwin "Ed" Kraft, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at home in Silver Spring, MD surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Judith Kraft, his daughter Cynthia Spatola and her husband Joseph, his son James Kraft and his wife Maryclaire, stepdaughter Jennifer Miiewski and her husband Doug, and his stepson John Donaldson and his wife Qu Li, as well as eight grandchildren Zachary, Nicholas, Owen, Beatrice, Delia, Anna, Joy, and Andrew. He is predeceased by his son John Kraft.
Ed was born in Brooklyn, NY to Alexander and Rose Kraft, and spent most of his life in New York and Ridgewood, New Jersey. He graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology in 1952 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and thereafter held several general manufacturing positions in a variety of industries both domestic and foreign. Ed served in the U.S. Navy as Engineer Officer aboard the USS NOA during the Korean War. He retired in 1990 with the rank of Captain after 37 years of active and reserve duty. Ed also served as National Director of The Navy League of the United States and served its North Jersey Council as Council President and Treasurer for many years. Ed was a passionate gardener and avid New Jersey Devils fan.
Ed's ashes will be scattered at sea by the U.S. Navy. A remembrance service for Ed will be held on Sunday, March 31st at 4:00 pm at Ridgewood United Methodist Church, 100 Dayton Street in Ridgewood, NJ. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Holy Cross Hospice 10720 Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, MD. 20901.