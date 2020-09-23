Carelton A. DeGroat



Carelton A. DeGroat, 73, Army Veteran, passed away on September 19, 2020. Born in Paterson, Carelton was the son of the Late Vivan and Mildred (Milligan) DeGroat. Carelton lived most of his life in Haskell, NJ where he was known for riding his bicycle around town. He was a lover of nature and playing his guitar. Carelton worked for Jack's Hardware in Haskell and later went on to be a stable hand at Spring Brook Farms in Bloomingdale. He is predeceased by his brother, Terry DeGroat and two beloved grandchildren. Survivors include his two daughters, Niesha DeGroat Williams of North Carolina and Jessica Mae DeGroat, his sister Vanessa DeGroat of Milford, PA, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale.









