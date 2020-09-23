1/
Carelton A. DeGroat
Carelton A. DeGroat

Carelton A. DeGroat, 73, Army Veteran, passed away on September 19, 2020. Born in Paterson, Carelton was the son of the Late Vivan and Mildred (Milligan) DeGroat. Carelton lived most of his life in Haskell, NJ where he was known for riding his bicycle around town. He was a lover of nature and playing his guitar. Carelton worked for Jack's Hardware in Haskell and later went on to be a stable hand at Spring Brook Farms in Bloomingdale. He is predeceased by his brother, Terry DeGroat and two beloved grandchildren. Survivors include his two daughters, Niesha DeGroat Williams of North Carolina and Jessica Mae DeGroat, his sister Vanessa DeGroat of Milford, PA, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale.




Published in Suburban Trends from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
