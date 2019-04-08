|
Carl 'Gil' Arentsen
Township Of Washington - Carl 'Gil' Arentsen, 90, of Township Of Washington, NJ, passed away on Saturday, April 6th, 2019. Carl is survived by his beloved daughter Peggy 'Bonnie' as well as his extended family members and friends. He is predeceased by his dearest wife Barbara 'Joan' and son Scott. Carl loved all sports; spending free time coaching baseball or watching Bonnie play softball. After his retirement as a lifelong machinist, he worked in Herman's Sporting Goods in their Golf Department. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, April 9th from 5-9PM. A Service celebrating Carl's life and faith will be held at 8PM. Memorial contributions can be made in Carl's name to the Dementia Society Of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Becker-Funeralhome.com