Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Carl Arentsen
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
More Obituaries for Carl Arentsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl "Gil" Arentsen


1929 - 2019
Carl "Gil" Arentsen Obituary
Carl 'Gil' Arentsen

Township Of Washington - Carl 'Gil' Arentsen, 90, of Township Of Washington, NJ, passed away on Saturday, April 6th, 2019. Carl is survived by his beloved daughter Peggy 'Bonnie' as well as his extended family members and friends. He is predeceased by his dearest wife Barbara 'Joan' and son Scott. Carl loved all sports; spending free time coaching baseball or watching Bonnie play softball. After his retirement as a lifelong machinist, he worked in Herman's Sporting Goods in their Golf Department. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, April 9th from 5-9PM. A Service celebrating Carl's life and faith will be held at 8PM. Memorial contributions can be made in Carl's name to the Dementia Society Of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Becker-Funeralhome.com
