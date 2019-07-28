Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Carl Eibl


1944 - 2019
Carl Eibl

Ridgefield - Carl Eibl, a lifelong resident of Ridgefield, died suddenly on June 24 after a brief illness. Carl was the beloved husband of Beverly (nee Kinkead) Eibl. The couple was married for 28 years. Carl was a U.S. Navy veteran. Born in 1944, he was a graduate of Ridgefield HS and served proudly as a corrections officer at Rahway State Prison for several decades until his retirement about ten years ago. Until his recent illness, Carl and his wife were an active couple who enjoyed fine dining, attending concerts and theater, and travelling together. He was the son of the late John and Elfrieda Eibl and brother of the late John Eibl of California. According to his wishes, cremation will be handled by the McCorry Brothers Funeral Home. A memorial service for friends and family will be announced when arrangements are complete.
