|
|
Carl Hans
Teaneck - Carl Hans, age 99, of Teaneck, NJ, formerly of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning August 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Selma Bernice Hans for 73 years. Devoted father of Alan Hans and his wife Sherry, Robyn Levine and her husband Thomas, and Kenneth Hans and his wife Hillary. Cherished grandfather of Jeffrey Hans and his wife Lindsay, Brian Hans and his wife Heather, Brad Levine and his wife Deondra, Courtney Carrelha and her husband Daniel, Ashley Levine, Pierce Hans and Morgan Hans. Loving great grandfather of Jake, Olivia, Will, Maggie, Benjamin, Noah, Skylar, Mason, Colby, Tanner, and Jackson. Prior to his retirement Carl was a salesman in the hardware industry. Carl was an Army veteran of WWII serving in the European theatre of operations, and was instrumental in the liberation of the Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany. Carl and his wife were worshippers at the Teaneck Jewish Center. A graveside service will be held 1:30 pm Sunday September 1, 2019 at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge NJ. Memorial donations for Carl Hans in honor of his granddaughter, Ashley Levine may be made to The Center for Discovery PO Box 840, Harris, NY 12742. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.