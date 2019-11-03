Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Zenda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl J. Zenda Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl J. Zenda Jr. Obituary
Carl J. Zenda, Jr.

Saddle Brook - Carl J. Zenda, Jr., 76, of Saddle Brook, on November 2, 2019. Before retiring he owned M.A.C. Construction in Saddle Brook for over thirty years. Carl was an avid hunter and a past member of the American Legion. He was a United States Army veteran and served his country in the Vietnam War. Beloved husband of Lorraine Zenda (nee Dave). Devoted father of Corrin Tempio and husband David of Rochelle Park, Jennifer Lieberman and husband Michael of Parsippany. Loving grandfather of Alyssa Tempio and Ryan Tempio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -