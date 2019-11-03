|
Carl J. Zenda, Jr.
Saddle Brook - Carl J. Zenda, Jr., 76, of Saddle Brook, on November 2, 2019. Before retiring he owned M.A.C. Construction in Saddle Brook for over thirty years. Carl was an avid hunter and a past member of the American Legion. He was a United States Army veteran and served his country in the Vietnam War. Beloved husband of Lorraine Zenda (nee Dave). Devoted father of Corrin Tempio and husband David of Rochelle Park, Jennifer Lieberman and husband Michael of Parsippany. Loving grandfather of Alyssa Tempio and Ryan Tempio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com