Carl K. SorensenHillsdale - Carl K. Sorensen, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully onTuesday, June 16, 2020 Beloved husband of Gloria ( nee Maiwald). Devoted father of James Duff Sorensen and his fiancé Renee Falcon, Lore Sorensen, Karen Clark and Harold Jones and his wife Carol. Loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his first wife Sandra. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday from 10:00 am - 12:30 pm, with a service to follow. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rotary Club of Paramus, PO Box 1003, Paramus , NJ 07653