Carl Morales
DUMONT - Carl Morales, of Dumont, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the age of 76, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in the Morris Park section of the Bronx in1942 to Carlos and Jenny Morales (Cappiello). He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961 and served honorably in Korea until 1963. He resided in Bergen County NJ for the past 50 years, many of those years in Cresskill, NJ with his wife, Phyllis, where they raised their two daughters. His early career began as a Service Technician with AFA Protective Systems in NYC until he joined Pan American Airways in Ground Control Operations/Fire and Rescue at Teterboro Airport. He subsequently established his own security alarm business over 30 years ago which he continued to operate until his death. He was charismatic, had an incredible sense of humor, a generous heart, and the unique ability to connect with young and old alike. The party started when he entered a room. Predeceased by his former wife, Phyllis, he is survived by his loving daughters, Jennifer and Wanda, son-in-law Charlie, grandchildren Stephanie and Danny, sister Jean and her husband Bob, nephew Bobby and his wife Jen, and niece Jenelle and her husband Christian. He will be greatly missed by dear friend Ann Marie and assistant Jilmar along with many of his customers that considered him a member of their own families. Following a private cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1-3PM at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr, Tenafly, NJ 07670. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.