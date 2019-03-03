Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Morales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Morales


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Morales Obituary
Carl Morales

DUMONT - Carl Morales, of Dumont, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the age of 76, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in the Morris Park section of the Bronx in1942 to Carlos and Jenny Morales (Cappiello). He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961 and served honorably in Korea until 1963. He resided in Bergen County NJ for the past 50 years, many of those years in Cresskill, NJ with his wife, Phyllis, where they raised their two daughters. His early career began as a Service Technician with AFA Protective Systems in NYC until he joined Pan American Airways in Ground Control Operations/Fire and Rescue at Teterboro Airport. He subsequently established his own security alarm business over 30 years ago which he continued to operate until his death. He was charismatic, had an incredible sense of humor, a generous heart, and the unique ability to connect with young and old alike. The party started when he entered a room. Predeceased by his former wife, Phyllis, he is survived by his loving daughters, Jennifer and Wanda, son-in-law Charlie, grandchildren Stephanie and Danny, sister Jean and her husband Bob, nephew Bobby and his wife Jen, and niece Jenelle and her husband Christian. He will be greatly missed by dear friend Ann Marie and assistant Jilmar along with many of his customers that considered him a member of their own families. Following a private cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1-3PM at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr, Tenafly, NJ 07670. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now