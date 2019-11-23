|
Carl Oberg, Jr.
Carl Oberg, Jr. 86, passed away on Friday, November 22nd, after a lengthy pulmonary illness. The son of the late Carl, Sr. and Rebecca Tinsley (Starr) Oberg, he was born in the Bronx, New York but raised in the idyllic seaside town of Port Washington on Long Island. The only boy in a family of five sisters, Carl spent much of his youth alone, either engrossed in a book or sailing around Manhasset Bay in his little dingy. After graduating from Schreiber High School and Hofstra University, Carl went on to serve in the U.S. Army where his posts took him to Korea and Japan. A lifelong avid reader, Carl's love of books and education led him to a career as a sales representative for Doubleday Books in New York City. While living in Sparta, New Jersey, Carl was a founding member and First Exalted Ruler of Sparta Elks Lodge #2356. Carl was also a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution, having joined that society in 1970. He is survived by his sister Nancy Carpenter, widow of Charles, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as a private, unassuming gentleman who seemed to be never without one of man's best friends at his side. Carl spent his last years in Monsey, New York. Interment will be at the Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York.