Carl W. Kuhnen, Sr.

Paterson - Kuhnen, Sr., Carl W. age 96 of Paterson at rest in Paterson on September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen A. (nee Acquadro) Kuhnen (2014). Loving father of Carl W. Kuhnen, Jr. and his wife Linda of Houston, TX, Ted Kuhnen of Lakewood Ohio and Joyce Duncan and her husband Bill of Wayne. Brother of the late Alice O'Biso, the late Theo Hayford and the late S. Marie Kuhnen. Grandfather of Jeffrey Kuhnen and his wife Angela, Lisa Kuhnen, Mary Kuhnen and her husband Moji Karimi, Gregory Kuhnen and his wife Camelia, Angela Kuhnen, Michael Kuhnen and his wife Terah, Billy Duncan and his wife Charlotte Peak, Joey Duncan and his wife Holly and John Duncan. Great-grandfather of Ben Kuhnen, Ryan Kuhnen, Scarlett Moss, Alexandra Kuhnen, Catherine Kuhnen, Brooks Kuhnen and Heidi Kuhnen. Born in Haledon, he lived most of his life in Paterson. He was a Draftsman for Bell Laboratories, Whippany for many years before retiring. Mr. Kuhnen was a WWII Army Veteran and a member of the Battle of the Bulge Association. He was a member of the AT&T Pioneers, the North Jersey Circus Club and the Garden State Marquetry Society. He was also a member of the Boy Scouts of America. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Friday at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. Friends may visit Thursday from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
