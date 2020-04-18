|
|
Carl William Dittmann V.
Highlands - Carl William Dittmann V, 56 of Highlands, N.J. passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Carl was born November 3, 1963 in Teaneck, N.J., son of Deborah and Carl Dittmann, Sr. He was raised in Wood-Ridge, N.J. before moving to Highlands 16 years ago. Carl graduated from William Paterson College where he played football, a game he loved and where he met lifelong friends. Carl was a regional salesman for several companies over the years, including Canon and Sharp Electronics, where he loved being part of a team. He had this innate ability to engage people no matter what circumstance because of his genuine nature. Carl forged an enormous amount of relationships that turned into meaningful and lasting friendships. Carl adored the freedom he felt being out on his boat, fishing or taking a group of friends out for the day, this was his happy place. He loved catching sunsets, visiting Block Island and traveling to any beach destinations. Carl was an avid Yankees and Giants fan, and nothing made him happier than going to a game with his dad and nephews. A self-described dog lover, Carl rescued two stray kittens who became the little loves of his life. Rose & Cosmo took up most of the space in his phone with photos, giving him tons of joy. He adored cooking a big pot of meatballs for friends and family, and any reason for a party. If there was a microphone around you could be sure Carl was taking center stage belting out a Sinatra song with passion. He was one of a kind! Carl loved being surrounded by people, connecting with them effortlessly, he leaves behind a huge network of friends from all facets of his life. His warmth and generosity were felt by everyone he met. An intensely loyal person, Carl loved his family above all, and would do anything for them.
Carl was a caring husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. Carl is survived by his wife, Andrea Gaudet-Dittmann. He also leaves behind his beloved parents Deborah and Carl, Sr of Wood-Ridge, N.J. along with his sister Christine and brother in law Gerard Barton of Wood-Ridge, N.J. He cherished his in-laws Elaine Gaudet and Angelo Mariani, of Brookfield, CT and James and Joan Gaudet of Somers, N.Y., sister in law Amy Salisbury & husband. Carl also leaves behind his treasured nieces and nephews Jessica, CJ, Eric, Zack and Heather.
A Celebration of Carl's life will take place at later date. please check the funeral home's website for updated services at www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers being sent at this time, please wait until arrangements have been made. Arrangements are entrusted to Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals in Belford.