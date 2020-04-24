|
|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Carla Carter (Beck) on April 7, 2020. Born at home in Martins Ferry, Ohio, 30 minutes before her twin sister. Because a second baby was unexpected, her father ran to a neighbor's house to borrow a basket! Carla was the beloved daughter of the late Charles and Ada Beck (Lovell) and beloved daughter-in-law of the late James and Lura Carter (Kelley). She was predeceased by her dear twin sister Carol Froehlich (the Big Twin), brothers Charles and Gary Beck and her ex-husband James Carter II, who continued to have a special place in her heart. Carla was the treasured mom of Darlyn Warner, her spouse Linda Lanotte of Wanaque, Carolyn Chellson, her spouse Edward John (EJ) of Mt. Prospect, IL, James Carter III and his spouse Frances (Brandt) of Ringwood. Adored Grandma of Jess Warner, her fiancé Henri Diaz, Jim Warner, Ninette Warner, James Chellson, his spouse Kristen, Renee Chellson, Karen Morgan (Chellson), her spouse Kelvin, James Carter IV, his spouse Casey, and Kayla Carter. Cherished GiGi (Great Grandma) to twins James and John Chellson, Lucy Warner-Clark, Isla Chellson, Lulu and Lilah Diaz, and Baby Boy Morgan. Also surviving are many special nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and their families. Carla was also considered Aunt Carla, Grandma and GiGi to so many others, she will be incredibly missed. Carla was a nurse at Milford Manor Nursing Home in West Milford for 25 years and after she retired she continued to use her nursing skills to help those around her. She lived at the Pompton Lakes Senior Housing for almost 10 years and was a friend to all who knew her and will be deeply missed there also. She had so much love and warmth to spread. She was the textbook grandma, a professional gift giver- infamous for unique, one of a kind presents and treats for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and even (somehow) friends of all those children on holidays. She taught grandchildren to three-point turn & parallel park (which was an adventure if you knew her passenger-seat driver habits). She bonded with the boys in the family over football and a weekly pick 'em pool. Phone calls always ended up with football, the Jets and the Bears, hockey, the Devils and Rangers. Carla tried, but failed to convince anyone to teach her the basketball brackets! She was ridiculously good at predicting who would win NFL games too. She somehow found a way to win the weekly pot of money at least once per year in the pool (with ~75 people!). We were all proud (and sometimes embarrassed) that our 80 year old grandma routinely beat us at picking football games. Even as she got into her 80s and her vision was mostly lost, she could still have fun. She loved playing games with the family and mixing it up in conversation with us or new friends we brought to the party. She could chat with anyone (it has been said that she could continue a conversation for the duration of a drive from Chicago to New Jersey). In a lot of ways she was the life of the party at family hangouts, the source of so many laughs. And she never forgot to make a point of how grateful she was for family hangouts when they happened, and to tell all of her great/grand/children how much she loved them. We are so sad we could not say goodbye in person, but we are comforted in knowing that every family hangout from here on out will be full of awesome Grandma stories to keep her memory alive. A true celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Please consider contributions to your local food bank or in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, West Milford.