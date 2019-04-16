Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Carlos Luis Rivera

Carlos Luis Rivera Obituary
Carlos Luis Rivera

Passaic - Carlos Luis Rivera 40, of Passaic formerly of Saddle Brook and Lodi passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY. Carlos graduated from Saddle Brook High School in 1997 where he played football. After graduation, he owned and operated Secure Solutions a security firm. Carlos is predeceased by his loving mother, Maria Pacheco. Carlos is survived by his loving sister Katherine Pacheco, and step-father Andrew Callahan. Devoted uncle of Krystal Marie Rivera and Maximus Xavier Arroyo. Cherished friend of many. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, April 18th at 11:30 AM. Visitation Wednesday, April 17th from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com
