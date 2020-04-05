|
Carlton P. Frost IV
Carlton P. Frost IV passed away early on April 3, 2020, at the age of 99, as a result of complications from the COVID-19 virus. He was born March 10, 1921 to Carlton and Anne (Berg) Frost. Known as "Penn" within his extended family, he was born in Hanover, NH and delivered by his grandfather, Dr. Gilman Frost. He grew up in Ridgewood, NJ and graduated from Montclair Academy in 1939.
After high school he attended Dartmouth College and graduated in three years. He then entered WW ll as a 2nd lieutenant in the Marines. He was wounded by friendly fire in a bombing run, recovered in Hawaii, and was sent to San Diego for the remainder of his service. He resumed his studies at the Amos Tuck School of Business and then went to work as a draftsman for his uncle, the prominent architect, Jens Larson. (A sample of Penn's work is the cupola that sits atop the Bertrand Library at Bucknell University.)
He married Ruth Carter in 1947, and the couple soon moved to Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ to raise a family. He coached youth football and baseball teams and was active in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He worked as a salesman and sales manager for Becton-Dickinson for many years, working with several professional sports teams to promote Sportade, a precursor of Gatorade. A tireless and dedicated member of the Dartmouth class of 1944, he conducted many alumni interviews, attended dozens of fundraisers, and served for years as his class secretary, webmaster, and president.
Penn is survived by his daughter Lee and her husband Marc Schaeffer of Wyckoff, NJ; son Carlton and his wife Susan of Allendale, NJ; his three grandchildren Sarah McNamara and her husband Tom of Prague, CZ; David Schaeffer of Wyckoff, NJ; and C.P. and his wife, Christa Pugh of Madison, WI; and two great grandchildren, Charles Rothberg of Pittsford, NY and C.P. and Christa's daughter, due in mid-August.
A memorial service will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather. In lieu of flowers, Penn's family asks that donations be made in memory of Carlton P. Frost IV to either the Dartmouth College Fund, The Ruth Carter Frost Scholarship at the William Paterson University Foundation, or The Center for Food Action.