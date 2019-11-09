|
Garfield - Carma-Lynn Nucifora (nee Lano), 72, a lifelong resident of Garfield, on November 7, 2019. Before retiring she worked for the Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack. Carma-Lynn was a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Lodi and formerly a member of the Garfield School No. 7 HSA, the Garfield High School PTA, and the Garfield Junior Boilermakers. Beloved wife of Charles. Devoted mother of Tara Garcia and husband Eric, Christopher Nucifora and wife Ann-Marie. Loving grandmother of Alexis, Riley, Christopher, Nicholas, and Gabriella. Cherished daughter of Angelina Lano and the late Salvatore. Dear sister of Nancy Andriulli. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 9:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Monday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com