Carmel Kleinfield (nee Elia) passed away peacefully in Emerson, NJ on April 22, 2020. She was 82 years old. Carmel was born in Paterson on March 11, 1938 to Ferdinand and Josephine Elia. A Riverside native, she graduated from Eastside High School in 1955. Carmel resided in Hawthorne for 45 years before moving to Emerson. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's Church in Hawthorne and a former parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Paterson. Carmel worked for Western Union before leaving the workforce to raise her family. She returned to work after her children were grown, serving as a Deputy Court Clerk for the borough of Hawthorne and a licensed real estate agent before her retirement. Carmel was known for her gregarious personality and loved being surrounded by family and friends. Her home on Parmelee Ave was the family hub and the site of hundreds of parties and holiday gatherings over the years. Carm also loved the Jersey Shore, and enjoyed summers spent with her family and friends in Lavallette. She is survived by her daughter Karen Kleinfield Peters of Hawthorne, her son Alan Kleinfield and his husband Carlos Solano of Ridge, NY, her granddaughter and light of her life Rachael Peters of Hawthorne, and sister Patricia Hill and her husband Jim of Paterson. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Alan "Big Al" Kleinfield. She also leaves behind her adored cousins and many friends. Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of Carm's life and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. (www.browningforshay.com)