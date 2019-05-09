Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Entombment
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Carmel Stefanelli


Carmel Stefanelli Obituary
Carmel Stefanelli

Paramus - Carmel A Stefanelli, age 72, of Paramus, NJ passed away on May 6, 2019.

Carmel was born in Brooklyn on October 2, 1946 to the late Salvatore and Josephine Perrotti. She is survived by Carl Stefanelli, her loving husband of 32 years. She will be missed by her son Justin P O'Flaherty (& Cynthia) and stepsons Vincent (& Elizabeth) and Anthony (& Emily) Stefanelli. Carmel is the loving grandmother of Catherine O'Flaherty, and Austin, Gregory and Marcus Stefanelli. She is survived by her brother, Patrick Perrotti (& Susan).

Carmel graduated valedictorian from Hasbrouck Heights high school. She graduated from Adelphi University with a major in biochemistry. She worked in the pathology lab at Hackensack University Medical Center for over 40 years, where her many friends will miss her smile and sunny outlook.

Carmel will be remembered as a sweet and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Always positive and empathetic, she only saw the good in people.

Please join us in celebrating Carmel's life at C.C.VanEmburgh Funeral Home in Ridgewood on Friday, May 10 from 3-5 and 7-9pm. Family and friends will also meet at the funeral home on Saturday, May 11 at 9:30am before Entombment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

In lieu of flowers Carmel would have appreciated donations to her favorite charity - Best Friends Animal Society. www.vanemburgh.com
