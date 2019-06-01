|
Carmela Battista
Garfield - BATTISTA, Carmela (nee Cupo), age 100, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died on May 30, 2019. She was the manager and operator of Lady Carmel Beauty Salon in Passaic and then was a shoe finisher for Fashion Footwear/Friar Industries in Carlstadt retiring in 1979. She was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, a member of the TAMS and Rosary Society, Garfield AARP & Golden Agers, was on the Bergen Democratic County Committee, an election challenger, and was active with the Garfield Democratic Club. She is predeceased by her husband Carmine J. in 2001. She is survived by her loving daughter, Margaret Killi and her husband Robert, 5 dear grandchildren, Kenneth (Michelle), Brian (Dana), Steven (Brandy), Lisa, and Kristen (Vail), and her cherished great-grandchildren, Christopher, Justin, Madelyn, Joseph, Meredith, Andrew, Theodore, with one on the way in June. Visiting Sunday 2-6 pm. The funeral is Monday, June 3, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10am followed by a 11am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Battista family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com