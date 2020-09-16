Carmela "Babe" (Zisa) DiMarco



Wanaque - DiMarco, Carmela "Babe" (Zisa), age 78, on Wednesday September 16, 2020. She was born and lived in Paterson before moving to Wanaque fifty years ago. Beloved wife of Salvatore DiMarco of Wanaque, loving, and devoted mother of Josephine Zinhobl and husband Edward of Wanaque, Jacqueline Azcurra of Wanaque, Lisa Deighan and her husband Mark of Sussex, Peter DiMarco and his wife Zoey of Jefferson Township, and Benjamin DiMarco of Jefferson Township. Sister of John Zisa of Totowa and loving grandmother of thirteen, great grandmother of five, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. To her family she was a force of gravity, bringing us together around her kitchen table and teaching us the meaning of family with her boundless, unconditional love. Visitation on Friday 3pm to 7pm and funeral service on Saturday 9:30 am at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa.









