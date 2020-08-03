1/1
Carmela (Pluchino) Firrincieli
Carmela Firrincieli (nee Pluchino)

Lodi - Carmela Firrincieli (nee Pluchino), 99, of Lodi, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 2, 2020. Born in Ragusa, Italy, she lived in West New York before settling in Lodi 25 years ago. Carmela loved to cook and to spend time with her family. She was also very devoted to her catholic faith. Before retiring she was embroidery lace worker for M & M Lace Cutting Factory in West New York. She was a past member of the Lodi Senior Citizens and a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Josephine Toic and husband Maurizio of Cliffside Park and Rosina Muti and husband Vito of Wayne. Loving grandmother of Melissa and Lauren Muti, Anthony and John (Kristine) Toic. Cherished great-grandmother of Vanessa and Alex. Dear sister of Jenny Spatuzza and the late Maria Cavalieri Josie, Salvatore, Vincenzo and Giuseppe Pluchino. Caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday 9:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph Church for a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. Visitation Wednesday 4:00-8:00 PM. Condolences/directions at www.santangelofuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank everyone from Oakland Healthcare Center for wonderful care of their mother. Memorial contributions may be to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org or www.autismproject.org.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
AUG
6
Funeral
09:30 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
