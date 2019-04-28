|
Carmela Foffa
Lodi - Carmela Foffa (nee Orlando), 95, of Lodi died peacefully at home on March 26, 2019. Born in Passaic, she was a life long resident of Lodi. She's a past member of the Lodi AARP, Senior Citizens and parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church. Predeceased by her parents Nicholas and Nancy (nee Bruno) Orlando. Beloved wife of the late Fred. Devoted mother of Lenny Foffa and fiancé Dr. Tammy Topoleski of Lodi, Nancy and husband Dr. Anthony Campanella of Paramus and the late Andrea Foffa. Loving grandmother of Dana Jarvis and husband Taylor, Stephen Campanella and girlfriend Ashley, Michael Campanella and wife Ysabelle and Lauren DeFranco and husband Kenny. Cherished great-grandmother of Sean and Ryan Jarvis and Lillian Grace DeFranco. Dear sister of the late Connie Svotto and Daniel Orlando. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 9:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com