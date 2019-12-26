|
Carmela "Millie" Lombardi
Washington Twp. - Carmela "Millie" Lombardi, 89 of Township of Washington, NJ, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday December 22, 2019.
Beloved wife of Alfred Lombardi for 67 years, devoted mother to Gary Lombardi, Glen Lombardi and his wife Kathleen and Steven Lombardi. Cherished grandmother to Glen and his wife Amy, Steven, Jeffery and great grandmother to Vincent Lombardi.
Millie was born on March 30th, 1930 in New York, NY and was a long-time resident since 1967 of Township of Washington where she was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Good Council church.
Millie was a very dear, kindhearted and loving person known for her beautiful smile and comforting words. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, attending social events and most of all, cooking her special meals around the holidays to enjoy with her loved ones. Millie worked for the Tax Assessor and Collector Office for 35 years. She was admired not only for her dedication and hard work but for all the many ways that she served the Pascack Valley community over the years. Millie was also involved in the community by serving on the county committee for the Bergen County Republican Organization for over 25 years. She also took part in many projects and events for Township of Washington, including the welcoming of newcomers to the town, which she truly enjoyed.
There are no words to express how she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. We will always love her and hold dear to our hearts the beautiful memories that she left behind. You will NEVER BE FORGOTTEN. Rest in peace
The family will receive friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ, on Sunday December 29th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 668 Ridgewood Road, Township of Washington, NJ, with entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, 300 Soldier Hill Road, Township of Washington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will be accepted to . Becker-funeralhome.com