|
|
Carmela Maria Giacomarro
Paterson - Carmela Maria Giacomarro (nee Incorvaia), 74, of Paterson, passed away on April 16, 2020. Carmela was born in Scoglitti, Italy on December 18, 1945 to the late Giuseppe and Vincenza (Palumbo) Incorvaia. She was a loving homemaker to her family. Carmela was the beloved mother of Enza Turdo and her husband Thomas and to Daniela Naples and a cherished grandmother to Juliana and Thomas Turdo and Sonia and Nadia Naples. Carmela was the dear sister of Vincenzo and Giovanni Incorvaia and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private at this time. Memorial donations for Carmela may be sent to the . Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. www.santangelofuneral.com