Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's RC Church
700 Wyckoff Ave
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's RC Church
700 Wyckoff Ave
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Mazzola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela "Millie" Mazzola

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmela "Millie" Mazzola Obituary
Carmela "Millie" Mazzola

Mahwah - Carmela "Millie" Mazzola, of Mahwah, NJ, formerly of Upper Saddle River, NJ, passed away on May 20th, 2019. Millie was an employee of the American Cyanamid Company in Wayne for 26 years as an Executive Secretary. Born in Garfield, NJ to the late Domenica & Jack Mazzola, she was a member of the Church of St. Elizabeth in Wyckoff. She enjoyed cooking and taking her daily walks. Dear sister of Dominick and Michael Mazzola. Beloved sister of the late Madeline (nee Mazzola) Moleon. Loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her.

A visitation will occur on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff from 9 to 10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, with a burial to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Memorial contributions can be made in Millie's memory to the Mahwah Ambulance & Rescue Squad Company #1, 258 Franklin Tpk, Mahwah, NJ 07430.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now