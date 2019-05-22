|
Carmela "Millie" Mazzola
Mahwah - Carmela "Millie" Mazzola, of Mahwah, NJ, formerly of Upper Saddle River, NJ, passed away on May 20th, 2019. Millie was an employee of the American Cyanamid Company in Wayne for 26 years as an Executive Secretary. Born in Garfield, NJ to the late Domenica & Jack Mazzola, she was a member of the Church of St. Elizabeth in Wyckoff. She enjoyed cooking and taking her daily walks. Dear sister of Dominick and Michael Mazzola. Beloved sister of the late Madeline (nee Mazzola) Moleon. Loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her.
A visitation will occur on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff from 9 to 10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, with a burial to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Memorial contributions can be made in Millie's memory to the Mahwah Ambulance & Rescue Squad Company #1, 258 Franklin Tpk, Mahwah, NJ 07430.