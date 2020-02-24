Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
9:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
Carmela Mule Obituary
Carmela Mule

Lodi - MULÉ, Carmela (nee Soldano), age 87, of Lodi, died on February 23, 2020. Born and raised in Ribera, Sicily-Italy, she emigrated to the U.S. in 1966 living in Garfield 5 years and settling in Lodi 49 years ago. She was a seamstress 32 years for Garfield Sportswear in Garfield retiring in 1998, a member of the I.L.G.W.U - Passaic Local 158, and a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. She is predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Carlo in 1998, and her siblings, Maria Manicone, Giovanni, Ciro, and Liborio Soldano, Calogera Tortorici, and Vincenza DeMarco. She is survived by two devoted children, Salvatore Mulé and wife Josephine, and Leonarda "Lee" Giammanco and husband Joseph, four grandchildren, Carlo Mulé (JacLynn), Anthony Mulé (Sabrina), Angelo Giammanco (Alicia), and Carlo Giammanco (Lauren), and five great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Christopher, Giuliana, Milania, and Anthony. Visiting Tuesday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Wednesday, February 26, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9 am followed by a 10 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Mulé family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
