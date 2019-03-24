|
Carmela R. Ehni
Westwood - Carmela R. Ehni, 92, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 19. Carmela was born on March 10, 1926 to Angelo and Marie LaManna in New York, NY. She was married to the late William Ehni. They spent 63 wonderful years together.
Carmela lived a long beautiful life. She especially enjoyed going to church, bible study, and was a member of the Lutheran Women's Mission League at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Westwood. Carmela loved to dance, roller skate, and swim while keeping busy with sewing, knitting, crocheting, ceramics, and cooking. She enjoyed going to parties and having a good time with family and friends, and will be missed by the many lives she touched.
She is survived by her two daughters - Elizabeth Takach and husband John of Westwood; Victoria Falotico and husband John of Dumont. Carmela was the loving Oma of Steven Falotico and wife Kristen, and great-grandson Benjamin; Lori Seidner and husband Adam; Michael Takach and wife Christina.
A Memorial Service celebrating Carmela's life will be held on Saturday, March 30th 10:30 A.M. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 155 Second Avenue, Westwood. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. Interment following the Memorial Service will be at Westwood Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or Zion Homebound Ministry.