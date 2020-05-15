Carmela Rivers
Hackensack - Carmela Rivers (nee Presti) of Hackensack, NJ passed away on May 9, 2020. She was born in Harrison, NJ on May 12, 1928 to Nicholas and Henrietta Presti. Known affectionately as Carm, mom, grandma, nana, and Aunt Carm, she lived almost the entirety of her life in Hackensack, NJ where she was famous for her open ear, open door, huge heart, and her signature rice pudding. Now wherever her family and friends join together in love and laughter they know she will be present. She is survived and beloved by her children: Marlena Dutkus and her husband David, Gary Rivers and his wife Kathy. By her grandchildren Deanna Dutkus Ochs and her husband Michael, her grandson Justin Rivers, and grandson David Dutkus, Jr. and his wife Kara. And by her great grandchildren Sophia Ochs and Nora and Trey Dutkus. She is preceded in death by her husband Gideon (Eddie), brother Sal Presti and his wife Marie, and parents Nicholas and Henrietta. There will be a private interment at George Washington Cemetery in Paramus, NJ and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers her family asks that donations be made to either St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org/ or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, New Jersey Chapter, 111 Littleton Rd #221, Parsippany, NJ 07054. new-jersey@cff.org Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
