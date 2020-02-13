Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Anthony's R.C. Church
Hawthorne, NJ
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
Carmela Saporito Obituary
Carmela Saporito

Hawthorne - Carmela Saporito, age 90, of Hawthorne, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in Paterson, Carmela resided there until becoming a resident of Hawthorne, 29 years ago.

Throughout her life, she had worked as a Beautician at Tom and Son Beauty Salon in Paterson. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne and the president of the Golden Circle Club in Hawthorne. In her spare time, Carmela enjoyed reading, gambling, taking trips to Atlantic City, and traveling.

Carmela Saporito was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Saporito (2007). Loving mother of Angela Moskal and her husband Joseph of Wayne and Ralph Saporito and his wife Cheryl of Pompton Plains. Grandmother of Katie Moskal and Laurie Saporito. Sister of the late Jimmy Picariello. Sister-in-law of Florence Saporito, Millie Anzalone, and Esther Kenney.

Funeral will depart at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, for a 9:30 AM funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hawthorne Ambulance Corps, 970 Goffle Road, Hawthorne, NJ 07506 or to the , 7272 Greenville Road, Dallas, TX 75231.

(www.browningforshay.com)
