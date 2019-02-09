Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony's R.C. Church
Hawthorne, NJ
Hawthorne - Cartella, Carmelina, age 85 of Hawthorne, on Friday, February 8, 2019. Funeral will be departing at 9:15am on Monday, February 11, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, for a 9:30am funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Entombment will follow at the Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Catholic Charities. (www.browningforshay.com)
