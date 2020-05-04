Carmelina Cornetto
West Milford - CORNETTO, Carmelina (nee Diorio), 91 of West Milford on May 1, 2020.
Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family.
For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.