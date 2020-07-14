1/1
Carmelita J. Massefski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmelita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmelita J. Massefski

Montville Township - Carmelita J. Massefski, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born in Newark, NJ, the daughter of Catherine (La Falce) and Michael Fatigante. At East Side High School she met the love of her life, Walter Massefski. Their love continued through 57 years of marriage, until the passing of Walter, and will endure forever.

Carm was a loving mother to her 3 sons, Walter and wife Heidi of Massachusetts, devoted sons Michael of Bailey, Colorado, Scott and his caring wife Imara of Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey, and grandmother of 7.

For the past 34 years Carm worked in the engineering department in Montville Township, until she passed. She valued and took great pride in her work, developing many lasting friendships with her co-workers, who were more like family.

Carm was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent woman. It gave Carm great joy attending her grandchildren's school, sporting events, and milestones. She would be seen quietly cheering them on, glowing with pride. She always put her heart in everything she did, showing those close to her how special they were. We love you and will miss you so much. We lost a great mother, a beautiful grandmother, and amazing human being.

Carm was pre-deceased by her late husband Walt, mother Catherine, father Michael, dear brothers Michael & Jim. She is survived by, and will be terribly missed by her sons & their wives, grandchildren, especially Andrew, Sophia, Max, and Victoria, dear sister in-law Janet Marlow and husband Ray, sister-in-law Judy, sister-in-law Eleanor, dear brother-in-law Richard, brother Joseph and wife Maryann, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.

Arrangements were made by the S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service. Family and friends are invited to view and sign the online tribute at www.parsippanyfuneral.com/obituaries/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Neighbor News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
(973) 335-4700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved