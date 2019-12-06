|
|
Carmella D. Stueben
Carmella D. Stueben (nee) Stinelli on December 6, 2019 of Englewood Cliffs, N.J., age 102.
Carmella was born on March 23, 1917 in West New York, N.J. and was a loving homemaker.
Beloved wife to the late Christian (1984). Devoted mother to Christian P. and Kenneth B. Adored grandmother to Victoria, Laurie, Christian A., Kristin, Derek and Brandon. Cherished great-grandmother to Leonard, Taylor and Brian.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:00am thence to Holy Trinity R.C. Church in Fort Lee, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30am. Entombment
to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Tuesday morning from 9-10:00am.
www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com