Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity R.C. Church
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmella Stueben
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmella D. Stueben


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmella D. Stueben Obituary
Carmella D. Stueben

Carmella D. Stueben (nee) Stinelli on December 6, 2019 of Englewood Cliffs, N.J., age 102.

Carmella was born on March 23, 1917 in West New York, N.J. and was a loving homemaker.

Beloved wife to the late Christian (1984). Devoted mother to Christian P. and Kenneth B. Adored grandmother to Victoria, Laurie, Christian A., Kristin, Derek and Brandon. Cherished great-grandmother to Leonard, Taylor and Brian.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:00am thence to Holy Trinity R.C. Church in Fort Lee, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30am. Entombment

to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Tuesday morning from 9-10:00am.

www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -