1/1
Carmella M. Calabrese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmella M. Calabrese

Rochelle Park, NJ and Pomfret, CT - 1927 - 2020

Carmella (Meo) Calabrese, beloved wife of the late Thomas H. Calabrese, Sr., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Carmella was born in Hoboken, NJ, on August 4, 1927, but will be forever "25". She was the daughter of the late Francesco and Concetta (Marchetta) Meo.

Mrs. Calabrese worked in the nursing department at Hackensack University Medical Center for over 25 years. She enjoyed reading, having dinner with Connie, shopping at Sterns (in the day) and stories of her grandchildren.

Carmella survived by her son, Dr. Thomas H. Calabrese, Jr. and daughter, Therese Calabrese Dena; "Mel" had a special relationship with her daughter in law Sharon Calabrese and son in law Edward Dena. She loved and adored her three grandchildren, Nicholas, Peter, and Alyson Calabrese. Carmella had a loving relationship with her brother Dr. Francis Meo, and his wife Antoinette as well as her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Due to the current restrictions regarding Covid-19 Carmella's services are private and have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.

Memorial donations in Carmella's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06460. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
(860) 928-7723
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilman and Valade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved