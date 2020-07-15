Carmella M. Calabrese
Rochelle Park, NJ and Pomfret, CT - 1927 - 2020
Carmella (Meo) Calabrese, beloved wife of the late Thomas H. Calabrese, Sr., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Carmella was born in Hoboken, NJ, on August 4, 1927, but will be forever "25". She was the daughter of the late Francesco and Concetta (Marchetta) Meo.
Mrs. Calabrese worked in the nursing department at Hackensack University Medical Center for over 25 years. She enjoyed reading, having dinner with Connie, shopping at Sterns (in the day) and stories of her grandchildren.
Carmella survived by her son, Dr. Thomas H. Calabrese, Jr. and daughter, Therese Calabrese Dena; "Mel" had a special relationship with her daughter in law Sharon Calabrese and son in law Edward Dena. She loved and adored her three grandchildren, Nicholas, Peter, and Alyson Calabrese. Carmella had a loving relationship with her brother Dr. Francis Meo, and his wife Antoinette as well as her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Due to the current restrictions regarding Covid-19 Carmella's services are private and have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.
Memorial donations in Carmella's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06460. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com
.