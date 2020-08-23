1/
Carmella M. Morey
Carmella M. Morey

Carmella M. Morey, 94 passed away peacefully August 21, 2020. Carmella was a lifelong resident of New Jersey and resided in Waldwick for 67 years where she and her husband Bob raised their five children. Carmella and Bob became active in the Waldwick Ambulance Corp, American Legion and VFW. Among her joys were her large family gatherings during holidays and weekends spent at their vacation farm house in the Poconos. She particularly enjoyed laughter with her grandchildren.

Carmella was a longterm member of the Waldwick United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading her Bible and Christian literature. Carmella is survived by her daughter Janet Morey Kondracki, brother Ralph Conte and stepsister Julie Clorus. Her daughters-in-law include Pam Steinberg, Megan LeMay, and Jean Morey. She also has 8 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and several great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her four sons: Ross, Steve, Bobby and Scott. Carmella's husband Bob Morey passed away in 2003 after 57 years of marriage.

A memorial service will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers it is requested that any donations be given to the Waldwick United Methodist Church, 25 Franklin Turnpike, Waldwick, New Jersey 07463 attention Pastor Cha.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
