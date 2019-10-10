Services
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
Carmella McNerney
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
4th and Linden Ave.
Riverton, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
4th and Linden Ave.
Riverton, NJ
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Totowa, NJ
Carmella R. (Castagna) McNerney


1926 - 2019
Carmella R. (Castagna) McNerney Obituary
Carmella R. (nee Castagna) McNerney

Moorestown - Carmella R. McNerney (nee Castagna), age 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on October 9, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late John J. McNerney, she is survived by her loving children, Paul (Barbara) McNerney, Mark (Linda) McNerney, Joan McNerney, and Kathy (Gary) Coffey, cherished grandchildren John (Natalia), Molly (Dan), Breanne, Nicholas, Kellie, Olivia, Tess and Eamon, and her great grandson Julian.Dear sister of Amelia Murphy, Donald Castagna, and the late Anthony Castagna. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12th, 11 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 4th and Linden Ave., Riverton. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation from 9:30 - 11 AM at the church. Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 15th, 11:30 AM in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Memorial donations may be made in Carmella's name to Hospice of Moorestown VNA, 300 Harper Drive, Moorestown, NJ 08057. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting :

marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
