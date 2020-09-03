Carmella Sullivan
Fair Lawn - Carmella (Mele) Sullivan, age 68, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY and raised in Paterson, NJ, she resided in Fair Lawn, NJ for 41 years. Mrs. Sullivan was a parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn. An avid reader, Carmella's greatest joy came from spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Prior to retiring in 2004, she was a registered nurse with Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for 18 years.
Beloved and devoted wife of Joseph Sullivan. Loving mother of Sean Sullivan, Joseph J. Sullivan and Maura Descafano and husband Jordan. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Kylie, Johnny, Joey and Kristen. Dear sister of Joseph Mele and the late Rose Marie and Vincent Mele. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 1-3 & 6-8 pm with a 7:30 pm service at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com
. Cremation will be private.