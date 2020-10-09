Carmelo Cornacchia
Lyndhurst - Cornacchia, Carmelo, 84, of Lyndhurst, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Mr. Cornacchia was born and raised in Monteleone, Foggia, Italy and moved to Toronto, Canada in 1953. He moved to the United States in 1962 and settled in Lyndhurst where he has lived for the past 58 years. Carmelo had various jobs in his life, first as a shoeshine in Canada and then in construction and for a dyehouse in Manhattan. He became Head of Maintenance for the Lyndhurst Board of Education from 1974 - 1984 and then for the Englewood Cliffs Board of Education from 1984 - 2002. Carmelo is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Rocchina Cornacchia (nee D'Emilio) and their loving children, Joseph Cornacchia and his wife, Sandra and Anthony Cornacchia and his wife, Carol, by his cherished granddaughters, Daniella and Nicole, by his sister, Teresa Doto and her husband, Paul, by his brother, Angelo Cornacchia, by many nieces and nephews, and by many loving friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 14 at 9 AM then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where at 10 AM a funeral mass will be offered. Entombment will be private at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmelo's memory to the Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad, PO Box 471, 297 Delafield Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com