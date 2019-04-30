Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's R.C. Church
70 Cianci Street
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Carmelo Morello Obituary
Carmelo Morello

Elmwood Park - Carmelo Morello, 73, of Elmwood Park, died on Friday April 26th, 2019. Born in Italy, he came to the United States in 1967. He was a master tailor for Nieman Marcus in Springfield before retiring.

Loving brother of Antonino Morello, Nunzia Alessi and the late Giuseppe Morello, Concetta Roveccio, Giovanni Morello & Federico Morello.

Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. St. Michael's R.C. Church 70 Cianci Street, Paterson. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Wednesday 4 to 9 p.m. www.patrickjconte.com
