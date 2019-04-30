|
|
Carmelo Morello
Elmwood Park - Carmelo Morello, 73, of Elmwood Park, died on Friday April 26th, 2019. Born in Italy, he came to the United States in 1967. He was a master tailor for Nieman Marcus in Springfield before retiring.
Loving brother of Antonino Morello, Nunzia Alessi and the late Giuseppe Morello, Concetta Roveccio, Giovanni Morello & Federico Morello.
Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. St. Michael's R.C. Church 70 Cianci Street, Paterson. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Wednesday 4 to 9 p.m. www.patrickjconte.com