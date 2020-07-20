1/1
Carmelo Pillari
1941 - 2020
Carmelo Pillari

Fairview - Carmelo Pillari on July 19, 2020 of Fairview, N.J., age 79.

Carmelo was born on July 16, 1941 in Ceramida, Calabria, Italy and came to the U.S. in 1957. He had worked as a mason and was a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Local #4 in Fairfield, N.J.

Beloved husband to Grace (nee) Surace. Devoted father to Roseanne Onello and her husband John, Louis Pillari and his wife Annamaria and Cathy Ciambrone. Dear brother to Angela, Joseph, Domenica, Vincent, Santo, Matteo and Dominic. Loving brother-in-law to Joan, Marina, Patricia and Celeste Pillari and Vincent, Cathy and Nancy Surace. Adored grandfather to Bella, Justin, Nicolas, Grace, Julia, Joseph and Matthew.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9:00am thence to Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Thursday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carmelo's memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center www.mskcc.org www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
