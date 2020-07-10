1/1
Carmen A. Cortes
Carmen A. Cortes, 79, of Paterson passed away on July 9, 2020. Born in Puerto Rico, Carmen came to NJ in 1952, settling in Paterson. She was a Food Service Representative for Costco for several years before retiring.

Devoted mother of Haydee Rosenthal of Haledon, Elizabeth Gonzalez of Paterson, Millie Perez of Haledon and Juan Perez of Woodland Park. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 11. Carmen is predeceased by her sisters Gloria Millet and Cruz Maria Cortes.

Visiting Monday 9:30 - 11:30AM with a prayer service to be held at 11AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, Fair Lawn Cemetery, Fair Lawn.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in Carmen's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
