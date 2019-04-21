|
|
Carmen A. Sofio
Bergenfield - Carmen A. Sofio of Bergenfield passed away on April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Arlene Sofio. Loving father of Lisa O'Hare and her husband Timothy and the late Kenneth Sofio. Cherished grandfather of Emily Sofio, Connor O'Hare, and Kaitlyn O'Hare. Visiting Tuesday 4-8 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday at 9 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield at 10 AM. Interment Madonna Cemetery, Ft. Lee. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the John Theurer Cancer Center, Hackensack. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com