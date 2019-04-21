Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
Bergenfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
Bergenfield - Carmen A. Sofio of Bergenfield passed away on April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Arlene Sofio. Loving father of Lisa O'Hare and her husband Timothy and the late Kenneth Sofio. Cherished grandfather of Emily Sofio, Connor O'Hare, and Kaitlyn O'Hare. Visiting Tuesday 4-8 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday at 9 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield at 10 AM. Interment Madonna Cemetery, Ft. Lee. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the John Theurer Cancer Center, Hackensack. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
