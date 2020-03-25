|
|
Carmen Di Zenzo
Hackensack - Di Zenzo, Carmen "Bob", of Hackensack, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 90. Prior to retiring he worked as a mechanic for P.S.E & G in Hackensack for 45 years, he was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, a parishioner and Usher at St. Francis R.C. Church, Hackensack. Beloved husband of the late Joyce G. (nee Gatti) 2017. Devoted son of the late Louis Di Zenzo Sr. and the late Margaret (nee De Riso). Dearest brother of the late Richard Di Zenzo and Louis Di Zenzo Jr. Bob is also survived by his sister-in-law Beatrice Stearns (nee Gatti) and several nieces and nephews. Burial will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, Hackensack. The family requests that those who wish may make a donation in Bob's memory to: , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com