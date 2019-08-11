|
Carmen "Meno" Giumarra
Cocoa, FL - Carmen "Meno" Giumarra 92, of Cocoa, Fl. formerly of South Hackensack passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Hackensack to the late Rosario and Josephine Giumarra. Carmen was a Navy veteran of W.W.II in the 103rd NCB. Before retiring, he was a mason for the Bricklayers Union and previously, he worked for PSE&G. Carmen was a semi-pro bowler in the Eastern Classic League, he enjoyed playing golf and participated in many activities in his Florida community. Beloved husband of Marie. Devoted father of Pati Terwilliger (Wayne), Karen Collins (Dennis), Lois Marra (Joe) and the late Judi Cariddi (2007). Dear brother of the late Mary Mania and George Giumarra. Loving grandfather of David Terwilliger (Jennifer), Scott Terwilliger, Jamie Kuzmicz, Christopher, Michael and Anthony Marra. Cherished great grandfather of Marley, Syrus, Dyllan, Austin, Isabella and Alexis. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. An inurnment will take place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Fl. with Full Military Honors. CostaMemorialHome.com