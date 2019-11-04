|
Carmen I. (Vargas) Pagan
Carmen I. (Vargas) Pagan, 80, of Passaic, passed away on November 3, 2019. Beloved wife to Ruben Pagan Sr. Loving mother to Ruben Pagan Jr. & his wife Evelyn of Clifton, Yvonne Pagan of Passaic and Sylvia & her husband Victor Perez of Florida. Devoted grandmother to Sean, Steven, Ellyse, Victoria and Damaris.
Mrs. Pagan was born in Ceiba, Puerto Rico and moved to Passaic in 1954. She was a seamstress in the garment industry.
Visiting on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Cremation Society of New Jersey - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.cremationnj.com