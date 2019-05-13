Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
Paramus, NJ
Paramus - Carmen J. Palumbo, 63, of Paramus, NJ, formerly of Fort Lee, NJ, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born in Englewood, NJ to Dominick and Giovanna Cutrupi. Beloved wife of Gregory Palumbo. Devoted mother of Cassandra Palumbo-Tunney and her husband Gene. Dear sister of Maryann, Jennie, and Jeanine. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, May 15 from 5-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Carmen's life and faith will be held at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, Paramus, NJ on Thursday, May 16 at 11 AM. Becker-funeralhome.com
