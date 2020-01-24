|
|
Carmen James Riccardi
Allendale - Carmen James Riccardi, the man, the myth, the Legend. Carmen passed away peacefully at home at the age of 101 years old on January 23, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, a.k.a. "Papa", and friend. He was a long time member of the Waldwick Band, the Allendale Garden Club, and the XYZ Senior Club of Allendale and was a parishioner of the Guardian Angel Church. Carmen was born in Waldwick, NJ and was a 1937 graduate of Ramsey High School. He proudly served in the Army during World War II. He married Laura Maresca in April 1955 and they built their dream house in Allendale, NJ, where they raised their family and still reside. Carmen was a Teamster who drove for Arrow Trucking Co., Boss-Linco Lines and others. In his retirement years, he worked as a mason and carpenter, building homes in the area and enjoyed wine-making, gardening and model trains. His grandchildren gave him the nickname "Superman" because he was so strong and was able to survive calamity after calamity. Carmen is survived by his wife of 64 years, Laura Riccardi; his three cherished children: Rosalind and husband, Timothy Herzog of Ridgewood; Mary and husband Joseph Revello of Waldwick; Louis and wife Elizabeth Riccardi of North Haledon; his beloved grandchildren: Laura, Teresa, William, Claire, Michael, Christopher, Erica, Elizabeth and Rick; and two great grandchildren; Skylar and Ryder; as well as his many surviving nieces and nephews. A celebration of Carmen's life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 5-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ 07446. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Guardian Angel Church in Allendale, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Luke's Cemetery in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please contribute your donations to the Allendale Volunteer Ambulance Corps at https://sites.google.com/a/allendaleambulance.org/allendale-volunteer-volunteer-ambulance-corps/. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.