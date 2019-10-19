|
|
Carmen John Conti Sr.
Elmwood Park - Carmen John Conti Sr., a WWII veteran with Med Detach 215 Armd Inf Bn, died Saturday October 12, 2019. He was 92 years old, resided in Elmwood Park NJ for 67 years, and was born on June 18, 1927 to Rose (Locicero) Conti and Joseph Conti in Paterson NJ. Carmen, known for his leadership skills and (by PSE&G) for his ability to sniff out gas leaks, retired from the Tenafly Post Office where he was a letter carrier, served as a Safety Educator/Officer, and was a union representative who not only helped develop the first Tenafly postal union but led the men out during the 1970 strike.
He is survived by his daughter Rosanna Conti from Elmwood Park, his son Carmen John Conti Jr. from Chino Hills California, his sister Della Mirti from Ormond Beach Florida, and nieces and nephews around the country. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Gloria (Del Grosso) Conti, and sisters Lillian Gluchowski and Mary Pavoni.
A concelebrated Mass will be held at St. Leo's R.C. Church in Elmwood Park with military burial internment at George Washington Park in Paramus on Saturday, October 26. Prior to the 11:00 AM Mass, attendees will gather at Conte Funeral Home, located at 274 Market Street in Elmwood Park at 10:00 AM.