Franklin Lakes - Carmen LaMendola of Franklin Lakes, passed away peacefully in Hackensack on August 29, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving father to two daughters Maria and Cristina LaMendola, and beloved husband of Lorraine LaMendola. Dear brother to Antonio LaMendola and the late Alfonse LaMendola. Caring uncle of Carmen and Frank LaMendola Marianne Rajewski. Dear son of the late Carmelo and Maria ( née - Manfredi) LaMendola. Born in Totowa, NJ in 1932, he was raised in Racalmuto, Sicily, Italy for 15 years before returning to the United States in 1949, residing in Paterson before moving to Franklin Lakes, NJ. He was the owner of The Hot Grill in Clifton for the past 57 years. A member of the Roma Club, Paterson, Mr. LaMendola was honored as their Man of the Year in 1994. Carmen possessed an abundance of knowledge, wisdom, and expertise in many areas- he was a food and wine connoisseur and also demonstrated expertise in both photography and field sports. 1971 world champion pigeon shooter of the Federazione Italiana Tiro a Volo (FITAV), Milano. Aside from his many accomplishments, Carmen was a caring and gentle man who loved being surrounded by his family and friends; his kind heart and generosity touched all who knew him. All are invited to attend the viewing Wednesday, September 4, from 5:00-9:00 PM and Thursday, September 5 at 9:30 AM at Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation, Tenafly NJ. For further information, go to www.festamemorial.com.